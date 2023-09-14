Big miss
I am responding to Nick McNulty’s “Take your mask off “ Sound Off on Sunday. He missed a whole category of people under 60 who need to wear masks! How about a 20-year-old girl who received a kidney transplant at age 16, following 14 months on dialysis? She is on immunosuppressants for the rest of her life to prevent rejection. She wears a mask to protect herself from other people. No politics here!!
Anne Kussad
North Andover
Duplicitous automakers
When our new right to repair law for automobiles’ telemetry data was on the ballot, the car companies complained about how it would threaten drivers’ security and privacy. It turns out that these very same corporations are harvesting our data and selling it. What cynical hypocrisy! I trust my local mechanic far more than the predatory corporate liars and gonifs.
Michael Bleiweiss
Methuen
Skewed priorities
Joe Biden putting the G20 before commemorating 9/11 — in conjunction with his open borders and welfare-for-the-world policies – just reaffirms what we all know about this globalist cabal: Citizens of every other country on earth are more important to them than our own.
Nick McNulty
Windham
I’ll take a no-show
Kudos to Frank Novak in last Wednesday ‘s televised Haverhill mayoral debate for not throwing softball questions. Thumbs down to the three candidates who showed up. I know who I’m not voting for.
John Wezesa
Haverhill
Cheer up
Republicans are all doom and gloom, I cannot post one single positive outlook on a topic without a rebuttal that things are just terrible. Seems their view on life is to complain 24/7. Enjoy your misery. I choose to enjoy my time.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
