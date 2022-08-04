Manchin reversal
Joe Manchin flip-flopping to support the $369 billion scaled down “Green New Deal” last week shows that even a moderate Democrat can’t be trusted today. The only good Democrat in 2022 is a lame duck one packing their boxes to return home to the private sector.
Biden: Where do I start?
He is a complete failure. Energy, immigration, inflation, crime, foreign policy. You name any issue and he gets a D. Worst president ever.
Is anybody inspecting?
Does anyone remember before when we had police on the main streets pulling over cars for safety violations and out-of-date inspection stickers? I think they called them safety officers. Where I live we have a 2018 sticker, a rejection sticker that’s 2 years old and a 2020 inspection sticker. They drive their cars every day.
Political – and pragmatic
With the lowest poll numbers and highest inflation numbers of any president ever, Biden’s rejoining the building of a wall on the Arizona border looks like a desperate act to appear centrist before the midterms. While political, it’s also pragmatic; seeing his numbers among hispanic voters, he doesn’t want any more here just now.
Proof please
Please, please, please reveal this “evidence” that you speak of that the 2020 election was rigged. You think that if there was any solid evidence it wouldn’t have been offered by now? Wake up! That’s what the rest of the country has done.
Wheels of misfortune
I thought it was a law and an inspection procedure to make sure tires did not extend out further than the wheel wells on cars and trucks. It is so they do not spit up sand at people’s cars behind them and also to keep water from doing the same during storms.
Hassan misrepresentation
Does anyone really believe the bill in her TV ads that Maggie Hassen is bi-partisan”? She votes with the Democrats 99% of the time. Sounds like she’s scared. Time got her to go. According to my TV set and stuffed mailbox, Maggie Hassan is standing up to her own party by voting in lockstep with it!
Time to replace signs
Can the city put the “stop” signs up around Haverhill’s Millbrook Park from the redo of the park? There were stop signs there before. Making people coming out of Plugs Complex stop before entering Mill Street. People are just driving out into traffic, cutting people off.
Keep this in mind
As inflation impacting all Granite State families reaches 9.1% in July, remember “moderates” Ann Kuster and Maggie Hassan voted for the unnecessary partisan COVID slush fund bill that created it. And as that inflation rate climbs into double digits in the coming months, remember that Kuster and Hassan were there again, reliably voting with their party over their constituents to pass Chuck Schumer’s $369 billion climate change bill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.