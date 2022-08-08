Add trolleys to T work
The Orange Line in Boston has the same trolleys that I took when I was going to college in Boston, some 65 years ago — and they were old then! They are only fixing the rails, but they should replace the trolleys, as well.
Politics in the pits
As an Afghanistan veteran, one who visited burn pits many times, I appreciate John Stewart’s public support on this issue, but please make your criticism less partisan. Republicans are holding up the burn pit bill because Democrats — as usual — have heaped tons of waste and new discretionary spending powers on top of what should be a non-partisan issue. Don’t help Democrats with their smoke screen (pun intended) here.
Pugs Pond suggestions
I toured the reconstruction of Pugs Pond the other day. It seems to be going well. Hopefully they will do a complete hot topping of the parking lots with lined spaces and signs asking people to park in the spaces and not on the grass. I’m wondering though, why is the protective fence only 4 feet high? Even I can climb over it so you know the kids will after everyone has gone home.
All in a day’s work
State Sen. Diane Dizoglia putting out a press release on how she “secured $1.5 million” is absolutely hilarious. She makes it sound as if it’s her own money she’s talking about. Using taxpayer funds for taxpayers is not an accomplishment, it’s her job. Save the headlines for when it’s “your own money” you’re spending.
Police — take notice
Two cars in front of me today took the illegal left turn out of the parking lot by Plaistow Walgreens. They put up new signs including one that says “POLICE TAKE NOTICE.” I guess they have to be there to notice. Just people causing possible accidents and traffic jams.
Bring back COVID stats
Please publish the weekly Covid statistics and positivity rate for Massachusetts and New Hampshire so that your readers can make an informed choice about their health and masking.
Dems’ agenda
Modern Democrat politicians want to pack the Supreme Court until it acts the way they want, to remove the electoral college until rural states get in line with their wealth redistribution plans, and to break the filibuster so no one can stop their runaway spending. Basically, Democrats want any oversight and accountability imposed upon them by the Constitution — which exists in part to restrain the federal government and defend the rights of the states — removed.
Oops, party interrupted
Fifteen of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 hijackers were Saudis. How rude of President Biden to have al-Zawahri, the mastermind of 911 and Osama bin Laden’s successor, killed on the same weekend Donald Trump was trying to earn a few millions dollars hosting a golf tournament run by al-Zawahri’s pals, the Saudis.
Broken promises
This administration passed the “inflation reduction act” which is a false name. It will actually increase inflation and increase taxes. Biden stated that he will not raise taxes on anyone making less that $400,000. He lied again.
