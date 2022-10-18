Editor’s note: Sound Off was inadvertently omitted from the Sunday Eagle-Tribune. Readers can expect to see it moving forward.
Good for the teachers
Congratulations to Haverhill teachers for finally taking a stand after decades of malevolent misbehavior and disrespect. Nasty student behavior enabled by parents and cowardly supervision has resulted in a situation where disturbed children create unsafe conditions for other kids and teachers. Wake up central administration. Protect teachers from dangerous kids.
Now that’s a leader
Tim Briggs, Haverhill teachers union leader, is what we call a ‘leader,’ something sorely lacking for Haverhill’s teachers for decades. The stories of misbehaving children and what they are allowed to get away with in Haverhill schools are disheartening. Teachers must feel safe, not threatened.
No work, no pay
Why is Haverhill Superintendent Margaret Marotta converting a school day for striking teachers to a professional development day? This is outrageous. That will allow teachers to get paid to not report to work. Why should teachers be rewarded for breaking the law? There should be consequences. Not getting paid is at the top of the list.
Just sign it
I heard today that teachers striking on school property in Haverhill is prohibited. So, the mayor decided to send the lawn crew out to mow the grass where teachers were protesting. He came very close! Are you kidding me Mr. Mayor? I had more respect for you!!!. Sign the contract.
Bravo to teachers
Congratulations to Haverhill and Malden. From my experience Haverhill teachers are subjected to foul language, false allegations of misconduct from disturbed kids, irrational parents who enable their child’s misbehavior, and a lack of administrative disciplinary support. Tim Briggs is not only courageous. He is smart.
Try fair pay increases
Haverhill teachers have been mistreated for years when it comes to salary increases. An easy fix is that all city associates should receive the same percentage of increase every year. That would also allow the city to negotiate once versus with individual groups. And the result would be fair.
I feel you, Scott
My heart goes out to columnist Scott Kerman and his email headache. Having a sheltered life, and being relatively new to emails, my correspondence is daily with only two friends. I refuse to give it up to just anyone. Since I am a senior citizen who won’t let it out, except for the Sound Off column, all of my solicitation for funeral home service comes by “snail mail!”
Lots of questions
A student was struck crossing Main Street by North Andover Middle School. If there are three crosswalks, why are there only two crossing guards? Why is there a crosswalk that is essentially at the end of the school driveway, leading into a busy parking lot? Shouldn’t it be moved down the road?
