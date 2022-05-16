An admirable example
You watch the Stanley Cup playoffs, which is the toughest of sports, but at the end of a hard-fought series they line up and shake hands. Great example for all to see!
Wasted ink
Shame on the Eagle Tribune for wasting good publishing space on a ridiculous opinion piece contending the SCOTUS will come for interracial marriage next. It is blatant fear mongering.
That was fun!
I loved “Brace Yourself” by Scott Kerman, the new humor writer on the Opinion page Friday. You should have more of this fun stuff.
Scary stuff
If Finland and Sweden are joining NATO the handwriting is on the wall. Trouble ahead.
Tick, tock at the doc
Doctor appointment. You are always on time. The doctor never sees you within one hour of the scheduled visit. Why is that?
Go NECCO, go!
NECCO mens baseball is (as of May 13) 39-2, 31 consecutive wins and vying for another championship. How about a headlined story! They could use more support and they are terrific.
Time for the truth
It should be noted that those who oppose the Jan. 6 commission investigation are closer in theory to the Stalinists one recent Sound Off writer mentions. It’s about time the dishonest obstructionisits who have vital information regarding their — and Trump’s — part in the insurrection the are brought forward and placed under oath.
Responsible legislation
It’s time that a policy/law is crafted to actively bring men into the anti-abortion equation. If the right to reproductive choice is removed then it only seems fair that the men involved have their wages/monies immediately attached by the government so as to support the children they are responsible for.
Skeletons in the closet?
It would certainly be very interesting to find out how many conservative so-called Christian leaders paid for their mistresses to have abortions, so their wives, or the general public, would not find out they were “messing around” outside of holy matrimony.
It’s very personal
With regard to abortion, transgender citizens, etc.: What right does any Legislature have to pass laws concerning issues that should be between a person and their medical professional? Conservatives are supposed to be anti big-government, but isn’t trampling individual rights the epitome of big government?
Bring back boundaries
People charged with disciplining unruly students in public schools need to start doing it. The behavior by some students is terrible — from swearing at teachers to bullying classmates. School administrators must stand up to resistant parents and foolhardy kids. If not, then resign or take another job. Children need limits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.