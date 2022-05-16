North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.