Larger type, please
Whoever is in charge of the real-estate transaction page needs to adjust it so it’s bigger and everybody will be able to read it. It’s almost impossible to read, especially the weekend of Aug. 27. Print it on two pages if needed, or put the ads on another page instead of all around the edge, because you need a magnifying glass at this point to read any of it.
Rosemarie Wolfenden Methuen
Where are the lawyers?
If POTUS 45 were innocent I suspect the greatest lawyers of our time would be rushing to the biggest case of our time. If there is any chance of him being found innocent, why are the great lawyers staying away from him? He may be presumed innocent by the court, but he is not innocent of the crimes. Our best lawyers want nothing to do with these many, many cases.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
