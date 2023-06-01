What an embarrassment
Trumpers in the House complain the debt ceiling bill is 99 pages. Are they that low educationally? I had to read small print books hundreds of pages long in college. Trumpers are unable to use analysis, synthesis, or evaluation; they resort to bluster, anger, lies, and foolishness. They are unable to grasp elementary concepts. No wonder they are anti-science, anti public education, anti-medicine/vaccine/abortion.
Kim Casey Haverhill
What’s the point?
Another unprovoked and silly attack on Democrats from Nick McNulty. It makes no point at all except his arrogance toward his fellow Americans who care for one another. At least show a point of disagreement rather than blindly slinging mud. It’s just a waste of the newspaper’s space.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Commented
