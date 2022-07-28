Not a fan
Just a note: Not everyone cares about sports. The world is falling apart and the Tribune does a front page spread for a guy who made millions hitting a ball with a stick! Go figure.
Columnist, make a choice
Someone needs to tell Eagle-Tribune contributor Joe D’Amore that it is impossible to simultaneously support the taking of the life of an unborn baby and be a Catholic. They have two mutually exclusive sets of principles. I hope he isn’t taking communion because it’s very clear he’s not allowing the teachings of the religion he’s pretending to be a member of.
How’d he get paroled?
Sunday’s Tribune had a disturbing story I couldn’t believe. A child was murdered during a home invasion in Lawrence. The perpetrator then went on the run for seven years before he was caught. He then was convicted and given 10 life sentences. But now he’s paroled after serving 21 years. It’s enough to make you vote Republican.
Hey! Look over there
Nancy Pelosi announces a controversial trip to Taiwan (controversial because her party is in China’s back pocket) just as the chorus surrounding her husband’s insider trading with her tipoffs reaches a crescendo. Look, shiny! Democrat voters are easily distracted.
Make abortion legal
The original anti-abortion movement was fabricated in the mid-1800s by doctors to take obstetric care away from midwives. The modern version was created by Christian segregation academies to distract from the IRS investigating their tax-exempt status and picked up by Republicans as a divisive issue to get votes. It’s time to end the charade and permanently restore legal abortion.
Dems wreck everything
Democrats have officially made everything worse in America. Never mind two years ago, Americans were better off every other time of their lives but now.
Better reason for outrage
Funny there is more public outrage from Democrat elites over American golfers playing for a Saudi golf team than there is over the American president flying over seas to kiss Saudi prince ring fingers and beg for oil.
Bad energy
The Democrat energy policy should be called the Green Bad Deal. In Massachusetts, supplier electric rates will more than double. My electric supplier rates will go up $150 dollars a month. We need a Republican back in the Oval office. Vote the Democrats out in 2022.
Pols, priorities please
Trains are bursting into flames in greater Boston, homelessness and drug use are at critical mass, and all the mayors of the cities down there are busy defunding the police and creating new pronouns. Talk about no confidence, who keeps re-electing these people?
