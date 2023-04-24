You’re kidding, right?
In a recent column by Theodore Xenakis, he claimed the FBI and the DOJ colluded with Hilary Clinton to destroy Donald Trump. Then he states the Trump years felt like Camelot 2.0! Is he serious? The Donald and Melania can never be compared to President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. Xenakis thinks Trump saved the county from Hilary Clinton. Such a misogynist opinion! Trump has so numerous criminal acts associated with him that it’s hard to keep count.
Phylis Watson Methuen
What could go wrong?
Yeah, let’s let the same unelected bureaucrats that oversaw vaccine and mask mandates have powers to decide what “red flags” for gun ownership are and to apply them with impunity. They couldn’t be abused to hurt conservatives could they? That would never happen!
Nick McNulty Windham
Commented
