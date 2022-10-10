DiZoglio for auditor
Why should we elect Diana DiZoglio for state auditor? Because she is a pitbull who will go after the corruption on Beacon Hill. She knows where all the bodies are buried. We need someone who will finally fight for the little guy.
Beyond the rail trail
Well, Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena is at it again, getting his picture taken on the Lawrence Manchester Rail Trail looking to spend a million dollars to clean it up, when he should be looking at the city of Lawrence and trying to figure out how to clean the whole thing up.
Look at the dates
Maggie Hassan voted for increased border security in 2018, not the most recent vote. Then she stayed in lock-step with Biden’s open-door policy. She is only bipartisan when her vote means nothing. She needs to go.
Study in contrasts
What do you see on Friday night in downtown Haverhill?: A booming economy, businesses thriving everywhere. What do you see in downtown Lawrence on a Friday?: A dying community with a downtown virtually closed for the night, no business thriving. Please mayor, bring some life and diversity downtown.
Picking and choosing
The Republicans back law enforcement as long as it doesn’t apply to Trump or themselves. It’s shameful what the Republican Party has devolved into.
Failing experiment
Why are teachers bailing out of Lawrence High School? Perhaps look at the Boston curriculum coordinators Riley has put in place at the high school. This is why teachers are leaving in droves. People are telling teachers how to teach but have no experience themselves.
Root of the problem
Is the liberal leadership in this state ever happy? First you went around like the Gestapo shutting down business and firing our healthcare workers and others for not taking the ‘jab.’ Now you’re crying that no one wants to go back to work. It’s your fault.
Dip into your own pocket
If Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants student loan borrowers to get rid of their debt, why doesn’t she use her own financial wealth to pay it off? Taxpayers are fed up with having to shell out money for people who took out loans and cannot pay it back.
Hassan not for me
Ninety-five percent of the time Maggie Hassan votes as she is told by the DNC. She may be a nice person. I don’t know. I have never met her. But she’s certainly not acting in the best interest of the people of New Hampshire. We are not voting in a popularity contest. We are voting for the future of this country.
Republican logic
We want less government interference in our lives, just as long as that same government tells us what’s okay to talk about, what our children can watch on TV, which religions are okay to practice publicly, and what goes on in the sex lives of American citizens.
