Take off your mask
When I see someone under 60 wearing a face mask today I think, “Brainwashed Democrat or organized looter … or both.”
Nick McNulty
Windham
Not sorry to see him go
After 20 years Mayor Jim Fiorentini is calling it quits, thank God. I asked that a “handicapped/disabled person” sign be put on my street. He has not responded to my request even after informing him of speeders that nearly hit me several times when I crossed the street with a cane. He believes putting a marked police car on the street will solve the problem, when anyone who sees it knows enough to slow down.
Bryan Waters
Haverhill
Consider this
What might have alleviated MAGA folks’ concern about the indictments’ timing would have been to abide by the law and act like people who care for other people. Someone mentioned that what I failed to consider was … blah, blah, blah. I did consider that and believe it is not a real issue. Great lawyers are not subject to public opinion.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
