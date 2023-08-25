A nod to Russ Conway
Thank you for remembering my childhood friend and high school classmate, the late Russ Conway, in last Sunday’s edition of The Eagle-Tribune. A brilliant journalist and a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame (media section), he made a significant contribution to the Boston Bruins Hockey team.
Leslie Salach Haverhill
What’s really scary …
I am sorry a Sound Off writer has never been more afraid of nuclear war, but since she was here in 1962 she might remind herself of where that threat really comes from. Remember the USSR? The economy is horrible, really? In what way? Borders are not open. You have been hypnotized by Trump, everything is someone else’s fault. He is to blame, but he will never take responsibility for anything.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
