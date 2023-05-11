Kudos to Scout
That was a great article on Luke Massaro in Saturday’s Tribune. What an outstanding young man he is: So full of kindness and generosity! What a wonderful idea he has. And his helpers need mentioning, too. I hope he makes Eagle Scout with ease!
Mary Ellen Nadeau
North Andover
Alphabet soup
Where do people come up with putting two words together and think it is a logical thought? For instance, woke culture, cancel culture, food insecurity, period poverty, and the homeless are now the unhoused. When does this silly shorthand stop?
Marilyn Carney
Lawrence
Thoughts and prayers …
Have we not had enough yet? They say mental health issues – well yes, of course, because mentally ill people can have assault weapons and tactical gear. Same with bullies, racists, and otherwise abusive people. Give the House and Senate to Democrats, if only for one term, and we will remove assault weapons from the streets. Go ahead, GOP supporters, rebut. You had your chance and did nothing. Get on board.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
