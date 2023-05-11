Kudos to Scout

That was a great article on Luke Massaro in Saturday’s Tribune. What an outstanding young man he is: So full of kindness and generosity! What a wonderful idea he has. And his helpers need mentioning, too. I hope he makes Eagle Scout with ease!

Mary Ellen Nadeau

North Andover

Alphabet soup

Where do people come up with putting two words together and think it is a logical thought? For instance, woke culture, cancel culture, food insecurity, period poverty, and the homeless are now the unhoused. When does this silly shorthand stop?

Marilyn Carney

Lawrence

Thoughts and prayers …

Have we not had enough yet? They say mental health issues – well yes, of course, because mentally ill people can have assault weapons and tactical gear. Same with bullies, racists, and otherwise abusive people. Give the House and Senate to Democrats, if only for one term, and we will remove assault weapons from the streets. Go ahead, GOP supporters, rebut. You had your chance and did nothing. Get on board.

Greg Coleman

Haverhill

