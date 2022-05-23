Can we weigh in?
Hypocrites we all are. Why is it that Indigenous tribe representatives, Massachusetts senators, legislators, historians, archivists and other members of the 19-member state seal and motto commission get to decide the design of our state flag and motto? Being that the citizens of Massachusetts live under that flag and its motto, shouldn’t it be the citizens who decide?
Wake up Mr. President
Biden was sleeping in February when the Abbot baby formula plant closed. This wasn’t important to him so instead of acting on it he had an ice cream.
Arrest the protesters
Why are the protesters that are outside the Supreme Court judges homes not arrested? There is a federal law against this. Once again, the Democrats are not required to follow the laws.
It’s criminals, not guns
It’s interesting watching the same Democrats releasing homicidal maniacs back into our communities pounce when said maniacs strike, using the deaths of their victims to attack the first and second Amendments of all Americans, instead of taking ownership for the human costs of their soft-on-crime policies.
Not conservative enough
Wow what happened to Sound Off? it looks like seven entries from the same left wing writer every day, like Jen Psaki is filling up the space to deny normal people from talking here.
Yard signs stolen — again
For the second time in two weeks a yard sign ‘disappeared’ from my front yard here in Derry. I don’t like people stealing anything from my private property. The signs have negligible monetary value. The signs say “End Gerrymandering: Fair Maps Now.” I guess it was the message that they didn’t want drivers to see. If they did not already know, they might learn that the Republican party has been vigorously supporting changes in our current New Hampshire electoral maps giving them significant advantages? That’s gerrymandering. I don’t think that’s fair. Do you?
Enough with the blame
I’m surprised no one has written in blaming rising gas prices in Europe on President Biden. The blame game is to try desperately to regain Republican seats in Congress. Think globally not small mindedly and you will see the whole picture. This is not on Biden. It is a result of so many other things, including the pandemic. He’s even getting blamed for baby formula shortages. Research people. Find the real answers, ones supported by facts.
Too much aid
We are sending $40 billion to the Ukraine; where did that number come from? Why can’t we send a fraction of that and maybe more later? Can it be a loan?
