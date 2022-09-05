Make water-use rules
Why doesn’t Methuen have a water restriction with this terrible drought going on? My neighbor is washing her car on a day it’s going to rain. Some people are so inconsiderate.
Recognize the rhetoric
The right to vote and have it counted is the foundation of democracy. When one of the two major political parties rejects that principle with voter suppression laws, extreme gerrymandering, and refusing to respect election results (every lost election is “rigged”), voters must overwhelmingly reject that party while they still have the chance. Otherwise, democracy won’t survive.
Missed a step
The FDA just approved the new COVID boosters, but they fail to tell people that these boosters will have no efficacy data, nor will they know if they even work because no tests on humans were performed.
Here, doggy!
Lindsay Graham, Trump and other MAGA rabble rousers are claiming that Trump sycophants will “riot in the streets” if the DOJ takes steps to prosecute the former one-term president. These are meant to be “dog whistle” calls to rabid followers to act in open rebellion to the Rule of Law. How is the “party of family and law and order” getting away with such clearly unAmerican and antidemocratic behavior?
Give and take
There are variations to the following statement, and various sources regarding who was the originator of it. But keep in mind the meaning and truth of the statement when you vote for leaders and representatives. “Any government big enough and strong enough to give you everything you want is big and strong enough to take it away.”
Lack of juice
Our administration wants everyone to buy electric cars. California was warned of upcoming rolling blackouts and is advising everyone not to charge their cars.
Not for the ‘little guys’
Concerning N.H. state Rep. David Meuse’s letter about Gov. Chris Sununu and the working class (8/29), he forgot another hypocrisy: Sununu’s signature ending N.H.’s Interest and Dividend’s Tax. Fewer than 10% of N.H. taxpayers even earn enough to file the I and D tax form. Their savings will go largely to those earning over $200,000. Half of them have average earnings over $1,800,000. Guess who has to make up for this loss in state revenue? The rest of us. No more, please.
Need another columnist
Now that you have given a weekly platform for Theodore Xenakis to spout his right-wing propaganda, you should also feature a liberal columnist to offset him. Perhaps, he/she could replace Dave Barry wannabe Scott Kerman.
White noise
Joe Biden has become the “Gaslighter In Chief”: ‘More federal spending will reduce inflation! Republicans want to defund the police! Trump supporters are fascists! It’s a pandemic of the unvaccinated! Voter IDs are racist!’ Nobody listens to this stuff anymore.
Drive safely
What is Haverhill going to do about drivers routinely driving through red lights? Does this happen all throughout the Merrimack Valley? I drive for work and it’s absolutely ridiculous at this point — it happens at virtually every red light. Driving is a privilege, and automobiles are deadly machines.
