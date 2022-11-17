Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 44F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: November 17, 2022 @ 6:07 am
A full week after the election and California, Nevada and Arizona are still counting votes? Banana republic much?
Nick McNulty
Windham
