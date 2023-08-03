Outback, too
Add Outback in Methuen to the list of shuttered restaurants recently listed by Steven Comei in these pages. I can recall a time when casual dining was at a premium in the Merrimack Valley. Remember Lums in Salem, N.H.? Inflation and the aftermath of COVID appear to be winnowing what has always been a precarious business. Let's hope this trend doesn't continue.
Anthony Taylor
Methuen
To ‘just plain icky’
I don’t know how anyone could justify voting for either of the major parties these days! My opinion: Both parties have gone too far out there. Whatever happened to the compromises and meeting in the middle?
Kathy Meltsakos
Groveland
DeSantis has the right stuff
Based upon the steady stream of indictments against Trump and attack pieces on Ron DeSantis disguised as "news," it’s pretty clear Democrats do not want to run against DeSantis. His successes in Florida refute every plank of their platform, and he has the discipline to make it happen in Washington. He'll eat Biden for breakfast if he can get past the primaries.
Nick McNulty
Windham
If Trump really believed he won, why did he tell Pence on a Christmas Day call to “ reject “ the electoral vote? He was asking him to reject something that he obviously believed was the actual vote. If he didn’t believe he lost, what was there to reject? If there was even a shred of evidence in his favor, wouldn’t he have presented it? There was nothing that ever surfaced to support his claims of fraud.
Sylvia Francescone
Groveland
We have choices
Someone wrote it's creepy to "silence" a lifelong member of your own party. Most Democrats believe one is judged by his character and ideals, not simply because you claim to be a member of the party. We do not accept all manner of injustice just because you claim to be a member. That is how people can vote Democrat today. Some Republicans support any action no matter how unjust if you join their cult.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
