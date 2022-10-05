What a wonderful wall
Thank you to all the volunteers who worked day and night at the Vietnam Wall that Heals. The teamwork was amazing and thank you to all the local businesses and restaurants that donated their time and food to keep everything running smoothly. It was wonderful.
Healing, indeed
I walked the Vietnam Wall that Heals with my husband, a Vietnam veteran. I watched his eyes fill up and tears running down his cheeks. What a powerful moment that was for him and me. Thank you so very much for bringing it to Methuen. These men and women needed it.
Missing an arm
So new rubbish and recycling in Methuen is a go, but trucks have to make TWO passes on each street since the collection arm on the truck is on only one side! How much are we saving considering twice the gas for these huge trucks?
To ‘spot on’
So if I don’t agree with you or Michael Veves I am intellectually inept? Maybe you should consider looking inward. Or better still, mention your opinion should you ever apply for a job for me!
No warm welcome
In response to the recent editorial regarding Martha’s Vineyard, my cousin resides in Edgartown and said people were outraged by the arrival of the immigrants. If they were so welcoming, then why were they shipped out in less than 48 hours? The Vineyard pats itself on the back when they should be ashamed.
VP’s big mistake
In the news, Kamala Harris made a very dangerous gaffe by claiming we have an alliance with North Korea, and not South Korea (which we do have one with). What is wrong with this woman??
Dear Mr. Veves
Always put your best foot forward – that should keep it out of your mouth. We, as you put it, so-called Trump Thumpers do not all follow candidates with one paintbrush. I, for one, look at their stand on serious issues. Some voting decisions are made strictly by party. Seems to me you are in that category.
That’ll slow you down
If Lawrence really wants to slow down speeding cars they only have to look at Andover. The newly rebuilt section of Elm Street features ‘10-foot curb bump outs’ at every street corner, which narrows the roadway to barely 20 feet. Watch out for trailer trucks coming in the opposite direction and get your camera ready for the snow plows and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”
Ballots not delivered
How about in Methuen, where people asked for ballots but they were never sent out by the city?
Take the higher ground
God bless those who chose to “ride out” the storm. But after evacuation orders were exhausted, rescue and fire equipment should have been moved to higher ground. Million-dollar fire trucks are no good when they’re underwater.
Fox and only Fox
If you think it was wrong to send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, you should go to the southern border and see what these residents and border guards are dealing with. If you don’t watch Fox News, you don’t know what is really happening in this country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.