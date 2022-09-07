Catch speeders with cameras
I joked about taking down traffic lights and putting an officer at every intersection, with the white gloves of course. I think cameras are the only solution. Anyone going through a red light has a penalty applied. Far too many people disregard the rules of the road, and something needs to be done.
To ‘make water-use rules’
I think the reason Methuen does not have a water problem, as well as Lawrence, is because we get our “public” water supply from the mighty Merrimack River. Maybe the writer is in a community that relies on wells?
Strolling in
I saw Biden’s press secretary lying through her teeth on TV when she stated there are no illegals walking into our country. Why is she hiding the truth about our southern border? Because they don’t want you to know the truth: That since Biden has been president well over 2 million migrants have walked through our southern border.
His time’s coming
For an “ innocent” man dedicated to “ truth,” our illustrious former President Trump uses judges he has appointed to slow down the government’s investigation into his unprecedented behavior. It makes me smile to see him in such a dither. Eventually, we all reap what we sow.
Double standard
Historically the Republican Party has opposed “big government” intrusion into personal liberties. Apparently this only applies at the federal level as the radical right is only too happy to have the states dictate (read restrict) women’s reproductive decisions and most undemocratically the fundamental right to vote.
Check the price tag
I would be willing to guess that no person with half a brain would sign for something without getting a simple question answered. “What does it cost?” I guess that doesn’t happen at the White House, for when asked they can not say how much the tuition writeoff costs.
Absolutely no basis
There have been over 50 court challenges to the 2020 election results. Most were led by Republican-appointed judges, others by Trump-appointed judges. The results are available online to anyone who can read: none showed any evidence of voter fraud. But MAGA followers will block their eyes and ears, stamp their feet, and hold their breath until they turn blue and shout about “stolen elections.”
Say it correctly
If politicians are going to attack other politicians regarding drugs in this country then they should at least pronounce the drug correctly. It is not fentaNOL but it is fentaNYL. There is no “O”! How can I take you seriously when your ads mispronounce a common word heard over and over. I know this is a minor point but decisions have been made on less.
A cautionary tale
The recent controversy in the Suffolk County District Attorney race is a prime example of why early voting is a very bad idea. With daily revelations about the past conduct of candidate Arroyo, a rational person would have to wonder how many people who have already voted, would vote differently with knowledge of all the facts now available.
