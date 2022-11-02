Not a sanctuary city
In answer to a Sound Off question from Jeanne Walkauskas, no, Haverhill is not a sanctuary. And if I have anything to say about it, it never will be.
Mayor Jim Fiorentini
Haverhill
These are the influencers?
Just heard on the news that a small group from Tik Tok was invited to Washington to see the sights and visit with former President Obama and President Biden in the Oval Office. This group has a combined 57 million followers on Tik Tok. When asked how they felt about the midterms one of these “stars” thought they were referring to her midterms at UCLA. Is this the path to influencing young voters? I for one hope not.
Marilyn H. Carney
Lawrence
A Band-Aid won’t do
If your house has a leaking roof the fix is not to order more buckets. You need to repair the roof. Our migrant problem cannot be solved by finding more hotel rooms, but by closing the southern border. Estimated crossings so far are 4 to 5 million. Only Washington can solve this problem, but the Mass congressional delegates are deathly silent on this subject.
Paul Sparta
Methuen
P.S.
I agree with the previous writer. Editorials need a name and town.
Paul Sparta
Methuen
What a mess
It’s sad to think of the mess we’re leaving for our grandchildren with our political future. If the “Trumpism’’ Republican forces succeed, this may be our last free election. Questioning the outcome of future elections seems the norm and accepting them seems unlikely.You might not accept the Democratic (current) philosophies, but they won’t be the end of our democracy. The alternative just might be.
Tom Riley
Bradford
