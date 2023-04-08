On SS, be unified
The latest annual report from Social Security forecasts that in 10 years there will not be enough funding to cover benefits. If we do nothing, this will happen – the math is not that complicated. This requires change. Regardless of your political affiliation, act by encouraging elected officials to do what’s needed to keep Social Security on solid financial grounds. Let us come together and get this fixed now! Call your elected officials.
Mark Coryea Atkinson
All quiet on the WH front
There sure is more peace and quiet under Joe Biden than there was under Donald Trump. That’s what happens when you put your political opponents in jail and use the FBI to suppress free speech on the internet. Yep, it’s quieter, and the trains are running on time when they are not derailing.
Nick McNulty Windham
At a turtle’s pace
Joe Biden’s administration is a joke. He supposedly goes out and hires 5,000 new IRS agents. I electronically file my return Jan. 27 and request direct deposit. Well I just received my refund April 7 via snail mail. Way to go Joe.
Steve Zottu Bradford
Smells like racism
The Tennessee GOP expelled two of three Democrats, the black ones, who are trying to support the peaceful protestors and others who overwhelmingly want gun control to protect Americans. The Tennessee Legislature is clearly favoring the NRA over the people and certainly appears racist in nature, as well. It is just shameful. More Power to Justin Pearson, I support him in any venture.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
