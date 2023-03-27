Great read!
Scott Kerman, that was a great column you wrote on Micky Dolenz for the Friday, March 24, Eagle-Tribune. I remember watching The Monkees in their heyday.
Bob Scimone Methuen
Let it be
Massachusetts is considering redesigning our state flag. What’s next, Old Glory? Leave it alone, please!
Jack Wezesa Haverhill
What a world
Nothing but doom and gloom on the front page Tribune weekend edition. First the Democrats in the Statehouse don’t want “accountability” by having a way overdue audit (been 10 years); hospital emergency rooms are being used as holding tanks for mental health patients; N.H. abortion activist won a round in the House for abortions up to 24 weeks – way too late, in my opinion, if at all. And that’s just the front page!
Tom Riley Bradford
Politics, not personalities
I support the Tribune adding names to Sound Off. It requires contributors to stand behind their words. The downside is it allows left-leaning contributors to personally attack conservatives. Case in point, barely a day goes by that Nick McNulty isn’t insulted. I don’t ever recall Mr. McNulty calling out another contributor by name. Liberals don’t want debate. They prefer to insult you into silence.
Ryan McNamara Salem, N.H.
But wait … personalities
Do we need to keep hearing from Greg Coleman and Bob Pokress, Tweedle Ban and Tweedle Burn? They don’t offer ideas, just call out others who do: “He Trump!” “He Tucker!” Can you pick one and leave the other on the cutting room floor? Unlike them I am not advocating banning those I disagree with, just trying to help them disagree a little more artfully. They are the political equivalent of steam rushing out of a tea kettle.
Nick McNulty Windham
Commented
