Kudos to those who sign
Applause to those putting names to Sound Off. Notably absent are the prejudiced, white Christian nationalists, Jan 6 plot supporters, anti-immigrant gun propagandists, climate-change deniers, vaccine denigrators, and Tucker Carlson/Sean Hannity supporters. Did I miss anyone? Core Trump voters. Republican leaders kowtowing to their base. Cowards not signing names in Sound Off because they would embarrass themselves. Congratulations to the new Tribune policy.
Kim Casey Haverhill
Stay home
The prince and princess of Wales will be visiting. They will be taking a private jet here to discuss climate change. This reminds me of John Kerry lecturing everyone to get an electric vehicle as he flies in his private jet. A bunch of hypocrites.
Jeff Martineau Methuen
Embrace the joy
I’m saddened to read editorials and letters to the editor about the “true” history of the first Thanksgiving. I’m educated and don’t believe there was turkey and pumpkin pie, but why for one day can’t we relish that perhaps there was a day of peace and harmony? There’s no Santa, but there is magic he represents, giving us hope and happiness.
Loretta Gangi North Andover
When is it enough?
Trump has created election results denial and confusion. He instigated an insurrection. He has abused women and anyone who opposes him, including the loyal Mike Pence. He chose Putin and Kim Jong Un’s friendship over our security experts, stolen documents, and security violations. Now he openly meets with white supremacist leader Nick Fuentes and antisemite Ye at his Floridian plot factory.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.