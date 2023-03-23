Buying the spin
How extraordinary that Nick McNulty thanks Tucker Carlson for bringing facts about the Jan.6 insurrection to light. Carlson is on record lying to his Fox audience about the Big Lie. Can’t McNulty see that Carlson, and it seems Fox in general as the lies went all the way to Murdoch, cannot be trusted to present the real facts?
Marc Klein
North Andover
Misplaced fears
Studies are showing how Democrat-indoctrinated young people have mass gender anxiety, climate anxiety, and COVID anxiety, conveniently lacking any anxiety about the real anxiety-provoking issues: term limits, inflation, and a federal government untethering itself from the Constitution that limits its power. Democrats would love to do the same thing to adults, fortunately only about a third of us (half of voters) are falling for it.
Nick McNulty
Windham
