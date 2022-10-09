EDITOR’S NOTE: Good news, Sound Off fans. You will now also find the column on the Forum pages of The Sunday Eagle-Tribune. Please enjoy and keep the conversation going.
Red Sox disappointment
I just listened to the Red Sox postseason press conference and man do they sound ridiculous. “We need to add more power.” Like Kyle Schwarber who hit 44 home runs and you let walk away? “We need to be more athletic and dynamic.” Like Mookie Betts and Andrew Benintendi, who you gave away for pennies on the dollar? “The pitching staff needs stability.” Yet they traded away their best catcher.
Kindness appreciated
Thank you to the person who turned in my shopping list and receipt that I must have accidentally dropped in the lot at Market Basket. I know it seems like a trivial item, but it meant a lot to me. I am glad that some common courtesy still exists.
See the big picture
Because you saw something on the Murdoch media network does not make it so. Venezuela is not “emptying its prisons and sending them here” and our borders are not open. Venezuelans are fleeing for good reason. Enlarge your sources of information please.
Sports for a pandemic
Let’s create new sports, or modify current sports, for uninterrupted play during pandemics like COVID-19 to help the global society with emotional, physical, and economic well-being, and to be better prepared for future pandemics. It can be done. Google National Museum of American History, new sport that keeps players separate.
World’s going awry
Amazing watching the reactions to the Italy elections. I thought only half the American voting public had gone insane, thinking killing babies and crushing the fossil fuel economy are the top jobs of national governments. Apparently this is a global malaise. Just goes to show what a dangerous combination mass ignorance and media propaganda is. It led to past world wars and likely to future ones.
Eagle-Tribune let us down
The Eagle-Tribune failed miserably on after-the-fact coverage of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall visit to Methuen. The story was printed days after the wall was dismantled and moved somewhere else in the country. What a slap in the face to readers, veterans, and their families. Where is the community support?
Hassan on thin ice
If only carpet bombing the state with millions of Democrat Senate Campaign Committee slush money funded ad buys could erase Maggie Hassan’s actual record as an overspending rubber stamp for Joe Biden who tried to abolish the filibuster, pack the Supreme Court, she might not be such an at-risk seat.
Tax claims untrue
Gov. Sununu and Republican politicians crow about no tax increases in New Hampshire. Tell that to the homeowners who continue to see increases in property taxes every year, on top of recent evaluations. Homeowners who vote Republican must like paying for increases for private, religious, and homeschooling. Why Hampstead Central loses!
Doing duties from home
A recent writer said we should have to vote in person because we have to do everything else in person. Education, banking, bill paying, shopping – these and many other things can be done at home. Voting is no different. Accuracy and safety measures are quite good.
Economy is complicated
Those who think Biden is responsible for inflation just don’t get it. Thanks to COVID and Putin, every country in the world is suffering. Instead of denying the problems, Biden is taking action, trusting the Federal Reserve, and stopping price gouging. Educate yourself. It’s more complicated than you think.
Seasons as usual
Regarding this climate change fiasco, the climate changes every summer when it gets hot, and every winter when it gets cold. What is it that those Democrats do not understand? They are holding up this country’s oil production because of it?
Take ownership
A few weeks ago, all 16 Republican representatives from Florida voted against a hurricane relief fund, and now they want us to give money to help the Floridians who voted for these people? Sorry Floridians, you dug your own hole, now get yourself out of it.
A sorry selection
As a longtime Republican, I’m embarrassed by the current slate of Republican candidates, especially in New Hampshire. Bolduc, Karoline, Herschel Walker in Georgia, Dr. OZ, Greene, and the two running for governor in Arizona and Pennsylvania. That’s the best we Republicans can do? Staying home this election day.
Small potatoes
On the top of one person’s list of former President Trump’s atrocities is the breakup of Marjorie Taylor Greene’s marriage? I believe there are more important matters to tend to.
That’s enlightening
Just watch the Lawrence police use their lights to avoid sitting at a red light. Talk about abusing the power of the badge.
Sad sight
Thanks, Mayor Perry, for your new garbage barrels. In our neighborhood half the homes leave them in front of their garage doors or on the side of their garages. It makes the neighborhood look great. Never looked that way before.
