Seriously? Doesn’t anyone read the paper before you publish it? The headline should read “scrapped,” not “scraped.” And you wonder why readership is down? It’s sloppy and shows that you really don’t care about the quality of the paper you publish. Poor old Irving Rogers is rolling in his grave right now!
Jim Tremblay
Bradford
Do your homework
Every time Greg Coleman posts a sound off I chuckle at the absurdity. He’s what many call these days a true LIV voter (low information voter).
Coleman’s last Sound Off stated that there is no border crisis. I’m not even going to comment on that statement.
More recently he stated he went to Boston and saw people of every ethnicity walking around having a good time. Obviously he hasn’t visited Mass and Cass.
Have you not heard of all the problems illegal immigration is causing in our cities? Check out Mayor Eric Adams’ comment yesterday: “New York is being destroyed” — and yes, he’s a true liberal.
Joe Dagati
Haverhill
Clear and present?
We are told “Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has been medically cleared to continue with his schedule, the attending physician to Congress said on Thursday.”Just as Joe Biden, Dianne Feinstein, and John Fetterman were all cleared to return to work. How reassuring.
Nick McNulty
Windham
