Beating up working class
There he goes again, Joe Biden jams executive college debt forgiveness into law, the same week his party jammed a new IRS army into being. So the narrative is we need 86,000 new agents to go after millionaire tax cheats, but pipe welders and truck drivers need to absorb the college debt of white-collar America?
Mail-in voting invites errors
I had to laugh at Friday’s article about problems with early voting ballots in Methuen. The excuses were plentiful but the real problem was never addressed. Mail-in voting is, by nature, fraught with problems caused by human error that can never be 100 percent corrected. Until we insist that in-person voting (with some exceptions for disability) is mandatory, we will continue to have elections that invite fraud, intentional or not.
Be open-minded
The cry that “we paid our student loans ourselves” is true, but things change. These recent graduates entered an America in turmoil: high rents, higher tuition costs that turned into huge debt for them, a pandemic, and a divided country. Should we not have implemented Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and free kindergarten because no one had it before?
Balance is good
To the writer who is upset that Ted Xenakis is writing a column in this paper: Get over yourself. Do you need to be reminded that half the people in this country voted for Trump and that maybe half the readers of this paper want to hear both sides. Bipartisan readers like to hear both sides of an issue and by the way the way you wrote that was very rude
They made a choice
Here’s a novel idea for liberal Joe and his socialist army. Instead of free education for people who made a choice to take out a loan, why don’t you do something for the high price of cancer medications? Cancer wasn’t a choice.
Stars in their eyes
Reading entries from Trump’s defenders reminds me of star-struck adolescents reacting to criticisms of their show-business idols. Refusing to listen to any negatives about their adored one and attacking any and all who present data that negatively impacts their delusions about their hero. It’s juvenile, irrational, and irresponsible.
All smoke unhealthy
Your article in the editorial page “smoke from forest fires“ indicates it’s time for a change. Yes, smoke is bad all around for your health. No one should breathe in any kind of smoke. It’s not just forest or brush fires, it’s the outdoor fire pits in our neighborhoods that your neighbors don’t want to smell or breathe in. They are also illegal in Haverhill to do so.
Unfair big payout
People who paid off their student loans, followed the rules and did the right thing are now being discriminated against. Favoritism and injustice is alive and well in the Biden administration.
Regarding letter’s warning
Friday’s letter to the editor on the problems that come with wind and solar energy should alarm everyone, especially for those of us living in the Northeast.
Commented
