Out of whack

The person who put his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk on Jan 6. is facing life in prison. The person who committed armed robbery just a few years ago in the Merrimack Valley stayed at the hotel I work at. This is justice in America.

Jay McClenaghan

Haverhill

No dream team

I just saw the first “Trump-Santos” bumper sticker. What a pair.

I’m glad Healey was elected. I’m also sad to see Baker, a gentleman and family man, go.

He followed medical advisors during Covid, pushed through free lunches for students, protected Medicaid and women’s health care.

He endured name-calling and disrespect from Trumpers and local Republicans. Had they not been so foolish, he could have been on the national stage.

Local GOPs turned their back on a possible senator or vice president candidate for the likes of Diehl!

Michael Veves

Haverhill

