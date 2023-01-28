Out of whack
The person who put his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk on Jan 6. is facing life in prison. The person who committed armed robbery just a few years ago in the Merrimack Valley stayed at the hotel I work at. This is justice in America.
Jay McClenaghan
Haverhill
No dream team
I just saw the first “Trump-Santos” bumper sticker. What a pair.
I’m glad Healey was elected. I’m also sad to see Baker, a gentleman and family man, go.
He followed medical advisors during Covid, pushed through free lunches for students, protected Medicaid and women’s health care.
He endured name-calling and disrespect from Trumpers and local Republicans. Had they not been so foolish, he could have been on the national stage.
Local GOPs turned their back on a possible senator or vice president candidate for the likes of Diehl!
Michael Veves
Haverhill
