Parole Board failure
How did Francis Sepulveda, who was given 10 life sentences for killing a 7-year-old girl, get paroled after serving only 18 years? It is outrageous! Who appoints these people to the parole board?
Photo opportunity?
A picture is worth a thousand words. Would you consider updating the sound off column to allow for uploading pictures?
Attention NH voters
A vote for Republicans in New Hampshire is a vote for white supremacy, fascism, hoping for a dictatorship, and right-wing extremists. Please don’t vote for these un-American people. Voting Republican is also a vote for assault rifles.
Haverhill big misunderstanding
I guess the Haverhill City Council misunderstood me when I asked to eliminate so many “noisy” large trucks traveling on Monument Street. I think they understood that I wanted to make it a “truck route!” There have never been so many noisy trucks traveling on Monument Street since the request. Maybe you could try again and remember it is a request to eliminate, not increase, so much of the noisy trucks.
The wrong liar
I agree with the “big liar.” It was, “If you like your insurance you can keep it!” That’s the only Trump lie I can think of. Oh wait! That was OBAMA.
Welcome to the club
When you see groups of young medical students protesting for the ability to kill unborn babies up to the point of leaving the womb, you are witnessing indoctrination, not education.
Note to Biden fans
“No more subsidies for fossil fuel industry. No more drilling on federal lands. No more drilling including offshore. No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill period!” — Joe Biden. Joe Biden told you of his plans to stop all domestic exploration and drilling. If you voted for him, you voted for rapidly increasing oil and gas prices — and the inevitable rapid increase in all prices throughout the economy. So you Biden voters might want to take a bow, or at least try to be a tiny bit honest about it.
I like my trash barrel
Again I watched the Harvey Trash Truck come by my house in Methuen and lift my two trash barrels and dump my trash into the truck. Why do I have to purchase or receive new trash barrels when the ones I own do the job?
To Legislature dangerous
Keep this in mind: Gov. Baker is all done this fall. The Democrats are getting dangerous with their wild ideas. Time to start voting them out. Don’t elect a Democrat for governor. Massachusetts is already bad enough with the senators we have. Think
To derelict
Anyone watching those phony hearings should have their head examined. They’re just another show like the Russian collaboration. There is plenty of proof that the last election was rigged. I suppose your next statement is Biden and the Democrats are doing a great job. You’re in fantasy land.
