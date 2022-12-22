The facts and just the facts
Who sat on the Jan. 6 committee isn’t important. Who testified and what they testified to is.
Nancy Kelley
Sandown
The sound of silence
I read more than a few previous comments about what an awful president Joe Biden is with gas prices at $5 per gallon. Now that prices are under $3 in many places those comments are rare. I am not sure POTUS is what changed. Public opinion can certainly be fickle.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
