The facts and just the facts

Who sat on the Jan. 6 committee isn’t important. Who testified and what they testified to is.

Nancy Kelley

Sandown

The sound of silence

I read more than a few previous comments about what an awful president Joe Biden is with gas prices at $5 per gallon. Now that prices are under $3 in many places those comments are rare. I am not sure POTUS is what changed. Public opinion can certainly be fickle.

Greg Coleman

Haverhill

