Editor’s Note: The Eagle-Tribune does not run Sound Offs or letters to the editor that are directly related to campaigns and ballot items on the Monday prior to the elections.
Learn from past
Those who don’t learn from history are destined to repeat it. One of the reasons that Germany lost WWII was the lack of fuel to operate their armored combat vehicles. It would be a potential disaster for the U.S. to release oil from its strategic oil reserve. How will the oil be replaced in the future?
Theresa Gilhooly Methuen
Loan woes go way back
I hope none of the people complaining about student loan forgiveness are baby boomers. Prior to the Reagan Administration, middle-income baby boomers were able to get Pell Grants, low-cost loans and other scholarship money for attending college. The student loan crisis has been growing since the deep cuts in student aid in the early 1980s.
Bonnie Mason Hampstead
Wear a mask
If Massachusetts emergency rooms are beyond the brink, why isn’t the government mandating that people wear masks?
Arlene Cox North Andover
Commented
