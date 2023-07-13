Do your research
To a Plaistow contributor, it is not election interference to charge a person with a crime when there is overwhelming evidence of the person’s guilt. Read the indictment.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Out of order
The GOP claims to be the party of law and order. All I see is former potus 45 commiting crimes like treason, conspiracy, fraud, contempt of court, obstruction of justice, slander, and more. Their narcissism is their law and their order is whatever 45 says. It is political puppetry. Please GOP, there has to be someone with integrity who can do better.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Dems twist truth
The constant stream of misinformation and slander from elected Democrats designed to de-legitimize a co-equal branch of government (currently the judicial, and in 2017 to 2021 when they did not control it, the executive branch) sure feels pretty insurrection-ish to me by their own Jan. 6 standards.
Nick McNulty Windham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.