To ‘women do have choices’
Wake up! What about rape and incest? How do younger girls get contraceptives? Why should a rape victim have to live with an unwanted and unprovoked pregnancy when the rapist walks away? What is wrong with you? You’re obviously an old man who thinks he is superior to women.
Hassan not bi-partisan
It appears N.H. Sen. Maggie Hassan has taken a page out of the playbook of Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. For five years, Hassan sightings were about as rare as those of Howard Hughes. Now, an election year, she’s everywhere touting her “bi-partisan” efforts. Voters, don’t be fooled! Hassan is an empty suit who is nothing more than a rubber stamp for her party. She voted against the Trump tax cut and supports scaling back oil and natural gas exploration. Meanwhile, New Hampshire is getting clobbered with high home heating fuel prices.
Signs, signs, but who?
Who is responsible for all these “Save West Boxford” signs cluttering our roads? Why won’t they put their name or contact information on their website? There is nothing worse than a political activist who is also a coward. If you truly cared about the community, you’d have public contact info.
To ‘I’m never printed’
To reader concerned with not having their conservative bile spewed ad infinitum in the pages of The Eagle-Tribune, might I suggest moving to an area where conservative voices are more common? Moscow would be a good start, or perhaps Pyongyang.
Here are some reasons
Come out from the rock you live under. Have you ever heard of rape and sexual abuse? Do women and young females choose this or the subsequent pregnancies that can result from these horrific acts? There are reasons for “unwanted pregnancy.”
A regressing US
Apparently the Democrats forgot Tip O’Neill’s advice that “all politics is local” while Republicans were grabbing control of state Legislatures. Nor did the Democrats pay sufficient attention to the judicial system. Now we see the results of such neglect: regressive legislation and the apparently imminent demise of Roe v. Wade.
Double-standard Dems
“My body, my choice!” shrieks the left — but not for forced experimental COVID-19 shots that are not vaccines, or mask mandates, or free speech, or the ability to protect yourself or ... well, for anything except baby killing. That is the Democrats’ holiest sacrament.
What hypocrisy
Wait, so the vice president says “how dare they tell women what they can do with their own bodies” now, after she has promoted vaccine mandates for the past two years?
Let the mayor succeed
I am a lifelong resident of the city of Methuen and in my 53 years in this city I have never seen such a dysfunctional, ineffective City Council. It’s as though they are upset by the mayor’s success and can’t stand it. Time to grow up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.