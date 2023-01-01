About those name-callers
I am a Trump supporter and I am proud of it. I am also none of those things that Michael Veves so gleefully tosses around in his Sound Off post from Dec. 30. It’s kind of funny to see his post a day after writing a “let’s be kind to each other” missive to hopefully be published in Sound Off. Veve’s post just proves my point.
Sharon Netzley
Haverhill
Well that’s ironic
Funny how quickly Democrats went from removing Winston Churchill’s bust from the Oval Office to lionizing Ukrainian premiere Zelenskyy for his “churchilian address to Congress!” – which resulted in us sending billions of more dollars to Zelenskyy’s borders instead of to our own.
Nick McNulty
Windham
Change the channel
I fully support Ryan McNamara from Salem, N.H. His posts are accurate because he is listening to the correct news station. Many of you would be well informed if you did the same.
Jeff Martineau
Methuen
While we’re cleaning house
Congressman-elect George Santos, R-New York, is a proven liar and should be prohibited from taking office. But let’s not stop there. Let’s round up other proven liars, starting with Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, Liz Warren (D-Massachusetts, and President Joe Biden and give them the boot, as well. Blumenthal did not fight in Vietnam. Warren is no Native American. And Biden did not graduate at the top of his class or obtain three degrees. All must go!
Ryan McNamara
Salem, N.H.
Arrogant sounds
There is no medicine, no pill, no doctor to stop the ache caused when confronted with the noise, the insults, the contemptuous writings by persons who have no knowledge of the people they are attacking with their cruel words. Republican or Democrat, let your voices be heard and put a stop to it.
Paula Giuffrida
Hampstead
