Which big pharma?

I keep seeing Washington-funded ads telling me Don Bolduc is with big pharma. You mean the big pharma that Democrats let co-write Obamacare and our vaccine mandates last year? OK, gotcha.

Nick Mcnulty

Windham

Question about questions

If there are four ballot questions, why does the pamphlet that William Galvin, the secretary of state, only list three ballot questions?

Bill Bruner

Andover

Who me sign? No way

I wanted to send a Sound Off, but the Tribune wanted toooo much of my info! That’s dangerous in this environment! The Tribune is “suppressing opinion.”

Ray Sierpina

Bradford

Vote Republican Tuesday

Having failed miserably in every aspect of his presidency, Joe Biden has once again resorted to fear mongering against Republicans. This Tuesday, do not believe the exit poll reports. Because if the race is close in favor of the Republican on Tuesday night, rest assured it will swing to the Democrat a few days later. Leave no doubt. Vote Republican and tell Joe Biden we reject his horrible policies and divisiveness.

Ryan McNamara

Salem, N.H.

Now that’s some security!

So the same SFPD that had to be sued to release Paul Pelosi’s mug shot after his arrest earlier this year is now withholding body cam footage from the invasion of the Pelosi home last month?

These guys are more secretive than the Capitol Police.

Nick McNulty

Windham

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you