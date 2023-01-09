Climate change is real
Now Mr. Xenakis is minimizing climate change, stating the ice caps have not melted by 2014. They are melting and that is a fact. The Earth may have been here 4.5 billion years, but it has not supported human life for much of that time. The Earth will likely last more billions of years, but humans will not. So take solace that we are destroying ourselves and not the planet.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
Fix Farrwood Drive
So once again the mayor of Haverhill and the City Council failed the residents of Farrwood Drive. Over nine months ago they promised to broker a deal with a certain developer to have the deplorable road conditions fixed. As usual, all talk and no action. Yet the developer continues to be allowed to build in the city. Maybe it’s time for the residents to withhold tax payments to the city until the issue is resolved.
Steve Zottu
Bradford
What he really means
Mr. Xenakis says “Technological change is always best if left to the private sector.” Like the industrial revolution where children worked up to 16 hours per day? Like when the Pittsburgh sky was too filthy with steel mill smoke to see through? Like when the rivers were full of unfiltered industrial and human waste? Another Xenakis smokescreen to protect big business and harm the citizenry.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.