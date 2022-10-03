Right on with ‘rude’
The world according to rudeness was spot on, and hilarious. Scott Kerman hit a bullseye with my neighborhood on Friday. As I walk through my city observing everything that happens around me, and passing by, I just can’t imagine how etiquette and manners have vanished.
D’Amore, don’t assume
How presumptuous for columnist Joe D’Amore to assume the people of China, India, Russia, or Iran would not have extended hospitality and empathy for the 40 Venezuelan asylum seekers in his column last Thursday. Gov. DeSantis displayed the worst of American behavior: using people as political pawns.
Biden’s double standards
Biden says people should know the cost of an airline ticket. However, don’t you think the people should know the cost of his tuition reimbursement before they buy in? Typical double standard for Biden and the Democrats.
Look inward, then vote
Before you step in a voting booth in November ask yourself these questions: As compared to four years ago, is the country safer? Are your savings more secure? Are race relations better? Is anything better? If you answered no, then by all means do not vote Democrat in November.
How about action?
How typical of today’s Republican party to rant about impeaching Biden if they can gain the majority in Congress. They have no substantive legislative achievements to encourage voters so they fall back on vindictive behavior that makes it look to some like they actually are going to do something.
Ambulance misuse
Does anyone realize that the surrounding communities to Lawrence are continually providing ambulances to the city because they can’t staff their own? Multiple times leaving the supporting community without an ambulance to cover their own town? The Tribune should investigate. It’s not right.
Spot-on letter
Michael Veves Sunday, Sept. 25 letter about New Hampshire Trump Thumpers was great. Leavitt is being used by the Trumpers as she has no experience, a virtue among Thumpers. The only thing Veves left out is that Trumpers are intellectually inept. They cannot analyze, synthesize or evaluate information right before their eyes.
Rejection no surprise
So thousands of ballots are rejected in Massachusetts. There’s a shocker! You have to go in person for everything else you do. Why should voting be any different? It’s a recipe for disaster. The Biden administration is a perfect example. Do you really think he got that many votes?
Thanks, Virginia
A few days ago I called the Northern Essex Registry of Deeds. I needed some documents for a project. I was unable to print the information from their website. I spoke with a very gracious lady named Virginia. She was super helpful. She determined that the root of my problem was.
Commented
