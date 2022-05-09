Statement too late
Mayor Perry made a public statement about his health and absence from City Hall only after a letter to the editor questioned his decision to hide the facts for weeks. The Perry troops are now deflecting and blaming others for speaking up. Do the right thing for the city, mayor.
Live free, NH voters
The latest assault on a woman to control her own body and life decisions hangs in the balance now because of the carefully orchestrated Supreme Court takeover by the Republican party. New Hampshire voters, remember the state motto you are so proud of: “Live Free or Die.”
Other perspectives, please
Clever of The Eagle Tribune to simply repeat Planned Parenthood press releases regarding abortion, and not to ever reflect on the perspective of the unborn girl or boy, never to provide detail on the procedure itself, and never to mention Margaret Sanger’s ambition to eliminate or decrease minority populations.
Disappointing SCOTUS
Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Coney Barrett all lied under oath when they said they were not compelled to tamper with Roe vs Wade. SCOTUS has become nothing more than a political puppet. What a travesty.
Too many in charge
How many supervisors are they going to add at the Methuen Police Department? Funny that there’s a need for more brass, but still no more boots on the ground.
Debt forgiveness politics
The Democrats have ruined the economy and everyone is paying the price. Forgiveness of student loan debt is nothing more than an attempt to buy votes. For those who paid their loans and those who elected not to go to college to foot the bill for others is simply outrageous.
Get rid of Riley
Type your submission: In Lawrence it should be no surprise to anyone that the superintendent was picked by Jeff Riley and not telling the City Council what is going on in the schools is how he operates. If you don’t say anything they can’t blame you. Baker needs to replace Riley and Paris.
Warren didn’t lie
Elizabeth Warren is a terrific public servant with only the citizens’ best interest at heart. She never received any benefit from checking the Native American box. You have to be at least 16 percent blood line and prove it. She was being honest to the best of her knowledge.
Focus on Methuen
I for one am concerned with Methuen Councilor Simard constantly talking about Lawrence. Do we really need insight on how Lawrence operates? Whether he compares the Police Dept or City Hall, does Lawrence deserve to be the benchmark?
Can’t afford gas
So today it happened and I officially can’t afford the gas to go to my jobs. I know the plan was to force us to change our driving habits, but now what?
