Whittier spending needs oversight
While town officials highly scrutinize the Pentucket budget, they let the Whittier budget pass with zero oversight. Shame on their School Committee. Ten administrators with salaries $150,000 and higher that are $50,000 more than administrators in Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, and Boston. The highest salaries in Massachusetts, if not the country.
Perry won. Period.
It has been over two years since newcomer Methuen Mayor Neil Perry trounced perennial candidate Jennifer Kannan, but some of her most staunch supporters including her campaign manager continue to launch unsubstantiated smear campaigns. It didn’t work back then and it certainly won’t work now.
I’m never printed
Don’t interpret the Eagle Tribune’s Opinion section as being representative of all readers. They choose to publish only left-leaning pieces. I know this because every conservative opinion I submit oddly never makes it to print.
Students left behind
Former Lawrence Mayor Rivera and Superintendent Paris, among other city officials, should be ashamed. I teach in a neighboring city. My middle-schoolers who transferred in from Lawrence are functionally illiterate, belligerent, and can’t multiply. These people kept schools closed for 18 months and should be investigated. Poor kids.
Mayor doing duties
Once again the Tribune just goes ahead and prints a letter to the editor with zero regard for it actually being true. Mayor Perry’s health issues are nobody’s business but his own. The mayor has been completely transparent about these issues and continues to perform his duties. Let the haters continue to hate.
Looking the other way
To the writer asking the Lawrence building inspector to the job: All of it is true, I lived in Lawrence for over 30 years. Inspectors turn a blind eye. No permits, probably not even to code, not to mention the safety factor. That’s why what is called a two-family home that was destroyed by a fire in Lawrence left 47 people homeless. The city is overcrowded now.
This was predictable
Precisely the nonsense many of us expected after 9/11 with the Patriot Act and the creation of the Department of Homeland Security has come to pass. DHS Secretary Mayorkas is AWOL in his duty to secure the homeland and is instead turning the post-9/11 powers inward on the American people. Next time listen to the libertarians.
Focus on Breyer
Concerning the leaked information in the U.S. Supreme Court case involving Roe V. Wade, I think the focus should be on Justice Breyer’s staff, as he is retiring in a few months and his team will be out of jobs. What do they have to lose?
