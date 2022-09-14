Varied opinions offer insight
I’m glad that you have diverse thoughts on your editorial page. Whether I like it or not, say what you are thinking and then I can shuffle the deck in my own head and decide – hey that’s brilliant, or maybe not so much!
Disagree with editorial
Sunday’s editorial regarding changes to student testing requirements blames COVID-19 for stunting the academic growth of our children (paraphrased). The editorial gets it wrong. It wasn’t COVID; it was the government’s and the teachers unions’ response to COVID that caused the issue.
Welcomed new voice
I have always enjoyed Mr. Xenakis’s letters to the editor and am thrilled that he is now a regular columnist in The Eagle-Tribune. He writes clearly on important issues and does so with a facts-based approach rather than a purely emotional one. His writing and perspective is a breath of fresh air in a publication that has increasingly become more biased toward the left.
Shine the light, mayor
Reading about police being put on leave because they talked to the press smells like dictatorship to me. The Lawrence mayor should be transparent about what goes on with his office. What is the real reason he is taking down these officers? Could it be that they can expose dirty dealing?
A choice, not necessity
I just read the Sound Off concerning the price rise in necessities like food, gas and rent. What is wrong with that person? Cigarettes, alcohol and drugs are an individual’s choice. Stop buying them and complaining.
Bad image
Of all the pictures of the Royal Family, someone certainly picked one of the worst for last Friday’s front page!
A conflict of interest?
How is it that one person, Judge Eileen Canon, who was appointed by ex- President Trump, has the power to overrule the United States Department of Justice in this arbiter choosing? Doesn’t make any sense.
Stop the noise
Instead of the Haverhill officials helping stop the noisy traffic on Monument Street, now added to that are numerous heavy noisy trucks, buses and motorcycles traveling it every day. Monument Street used to have cars and school buses. Guess they made it a “noisy truck route.”
Bumps in the road
Who is responsible for adding the bumps out on Elm St in Andover two months after the street was newly paved? Now they’ll have to patch around them.
First things first
Ironic watching the government of Massachusetts unable to run a simple transit system (some call it an underwater, crooked double-dipping pension system) seeking to take over ever more control of the lives of their citizens. Like I told my 4-year-old, finish what’s on your plate and we will talk about more.
Cancer program a great move
I applaud President Biden’s initiative for increased cancer research with the new ‘cancer moonshot.’ Hopefully, it will increase research and save lives.
