#notabananarepublic
As much as I despise Trump , unless he’s found to have caused someone’s death or caused an adversary to obtain sensitive secrets, I would hate to see him serve jail time.
Thomas Riley Haverhill
Maybe consider a move
Milt Lauenstein says he thinks the government can spend its money better than he does his. (Yes, he really did say that.)
Two thoughts: One, I hope he knows that he’s free to give away all his money that the government doesn’t take to whomever he thinks is underfunded by our tax dollars; and two, I think he’s living in the wrong country.
Kim Smith Salem, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.