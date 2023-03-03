Make it stop
Fascists are trying to take over our government and are often doing it disguised as Republicans: One is a front-runner for president. They want to control books, school curricula, medical procedures, where we live, gender identity – they just want control. They will use words like freedom and equality while taking them away. We better stop them now because once in control, they will be difficult to remove.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
Commented
