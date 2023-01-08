Social (media) solution
A new study finds frequently checking social media may change the brains of children, creating greater sensitivity to social rewards and hypersensitivity to feedback from their peers. This behavior is also linked to having less control of impulsive behaviors, a decrease in physical activity, irregular sleep patterns, and increased rates of obesity. Parents can limit screen time, create unplugged spaces at home, and have their kids not go on social media while doing homework.
William Kolbe
Andover
Slouching toward ruin
The fever has not broken: extremists masquerading as legislators are now holding up our government, feeding their narrative that the government doesn’t work. The goal of Trumpers and their extremists is to stop the function of government by electing frauds (Santos), liars (Trump), cheats (Geatz), loudmouths (Green), and high-school dropouts (Boubert).
Today’s extremists in the Republican party – beyond making anti choice laws against women – are not interested in making America Great much less good.
Kim Casey
Haverhill
