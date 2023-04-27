Trumpers are ‘big loud-mouths’
The Sound Off about Trump as a myth-maker was great. The writer alludes to Trumpers as “ill-educated.” What they have difficulty with is critical thinking. They are weak at analysis, synthesis, evaluation, and components of problem solving. Trump lacks the same skills, reducing problems to name-calling, simplistic sloganeering, lying, belittling, and ridicule, trying to provoke a fight – all tools of bullies. Trumpers invoke Jesus but are so un-Jesus-like. Trumpers greatest too? Big loud-mouths.
Michael Veves
Haverhill
Trump ads are the calamity
There is a MAGA ad airing showing all the calamitous events that will surely take place if President Biden is reelected. None of their fortune-teller stories will take place until after the 2024 election and combined with another loss by the Mar-a-Lago resident of course. That is quite a story. Do not be bullied or frightened by his deceitful tricks: 45 is the calamity.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
Xenakis off-target, as usual
Another Xenakis white supremacist rant. He derides the idea of teaching children “about all the evils white Americans inflicted upon their non-white brethren, thereby smearing what had been a source of pride in our heritage as a nation of opportunity ... ” He calls slavery a source of pride in our history and teaching factual history self-loathing. Mistakes were made and must be remembered to avoid repeating them. He hears Nero’s fiddle because he’s playing it.
Greg Coleman
Haverhill
