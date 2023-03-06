How about a swap?
I think it’s time to replace Theodore Xenakis with Michael Bleiweiss, who makes much more sense than the former.
Sandra Brown Merrimac
Not 1st offense
The creator of the “Dilbert” cartoon was known to have said offensive things about women in the past. Why wasn’t something done back then?
Rose Titus Andover
Good luck with that
Marjorie Greene wants to separate “red” states. When there is a hurricane, tornado, flood, or space laser wildfire don’t go to President Biden for FEMA money, go to Ron DeSantis, go to Greg Abbot, go to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, go to any red state and ask for help. MTG is a disgrace and a fool and has the support of Speaker McCarthy. The GOP needs to change if it is to be of any use.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.