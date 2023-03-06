How about a swap?

I think it’s time to replace Theodore Xenakis with Michael Bleiweiss, who makes much more sense than the former.

Sandra Brown Merrimac

Not 1st offense

The creator of the “Dilbert” cartoon was known to have said offensive things about women in the past. Why wasn’t something done back then?

Rose Titus Andover

Good luck with that

Marjorie Greene wants to separate “red” states. When there is a hurricane, tornado, flood, or space laser wildfire don’t go to President Biden for FEMA money, go to Ron DeSantis, go to Greg Abbot, go to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, go to any red state and ask for help. MTG is a disgrace and a fool and has the support of Speaker McCarthy. The GOP needs to change if it is to be of any use.

Greg Coleman Haverhill

