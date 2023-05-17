Just the facts, please
It seems that a few of your contributors are on the disinformation highway. Christopher Wray, head of the FBI, and a Republican by the way, has said that the most dangerous group in this country is the white supremacists organization.
Sandra Brown Merrimac
Blinded by ideology
Concerning Ryan McNamara’s recent Sound Off: The vast majority of threats to our democracy come from male white fascist antidemocratic supremacists and closely monitored militia groups. The Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, both supremacist movements, had their backs broken for their violence on Jan 6. Republican leaders like Tom Tuberville of Alabama proudly side with white supremacists. Biden tries to turn rhetoric down. Trump turns it up.
Michaels Veves Haverhill
