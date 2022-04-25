Kudos to councilors
It’s takes a time like citywide cleanup day here in Methuen to really figure out which city councilors really do love our community. Kudos to Councilors Beauregard, Saffie, Ziegler and McCarty for pitching in and getting dirty along side the constituents you serve. Well done!
Better late than never
I was glad to see a full write up of the Ottaviani Invitational track meet in Friday’s paper. However, why did it take six days to get it published? The meet was the day before Easter Sunday! Would you treat high school football the same way, publishing one Friday’s results the following Thursday? Doubtful.
Tinted window repercussions
The way illegal tinting is enforced is, you won’t be able to get your inspection sticker.
On Twitter and Disney
The big takeaways from the Twitter and Disney incidents — when far left liberals threaten to walk out if you don’t meet their culture war demands, hold the door for them and hand them a box.
Fear-based response
So the capitol police evacuated the capitol when a couple Army paratroopers did a scheduled landing before a Washington Nationals baseball game. This is what happens when government is infested with out-of-touch elites who hold their constituents in contempt: They live in fear and jump at shadows.
You got your wish
I wish the folks who got what they wanted and have a new president would stop with the Trump bashing. Enjoy what you have wanted so badly. Reap what you have sown.
Reminiscing
Reading weekly reporting of the personal texts of Republican lawmakers leaked to the media reminds me of the time Republicans used their majority power to spy on Democrats in similar fashion. Oh wait, that never happened: This is an unprecedented political abuse of power by Democrats.
