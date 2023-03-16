Hoot, hoot!
Great job, Methuen VFW Post 8349, for a job well done at Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance at the club from 2 to 6 p.m. The food was exceptional and so was the manner in which the event was presented. The officers and committee members did an outstanding job and should be commended. Thank you all for your tireless efforts!
Antonette Sevigny Chelmsford
Politics, politics
If Nikki Haley is being honest, she will tell you she is actually running to be on the bottom of Donald Trump’s ticket in 2024, and not for president.
Nick Mcnulty Windham
Fees, fees
The city has proposed additional fees. For 20 years the mayor has taxed us 1/2 percent less than is allowed by Prop 2-1/2. But to be honest there isn’t a fee he doesn’t like. Let’s see, fees: bags, building, electric, gas, parking, plumbing, pot, water, rental and smoke certificates. Bills: water, wastewater. Taxes: excise, hotel, meals, real estate. Now the ultimate fee: charging builders $35,000 for each rental and $50,000 for each house.
Steven Comei Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.