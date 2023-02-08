A gesture of kindness
Yes, there are guardian angels. Thank you to Lawrence firefighter Sean S. who stopped to plow a stranger’s driveway of heavy snow. His mother can be proud.
Jeannine Press
Methuen
Don’t blame for bailing
Kyrie Irving, just the latest New Yorker to say “enough!” to the draconian, Chinese-style zero COVID foolishness and the confiscatory tax policies of Blue State America. And like a majority of the 299,577 New Yorkers who fled that banana republic in 2022, it is no accident that he went to a free state, the great state of Texas.
Nick McNulty
Windham
Xenakis makes good point
Regarding Sunday’s point/counterpoint, I agree with Ted Zenakis 100% and Tom Walters maybe about 10%. Let’s all remember back to Jan. 20, 2020, when Biden vindictively reversed every working Trump policy with the stroke of a pen. Unfortunately our country is not moving forward by any stretch of the imagination. Time will tell.
Jack Wezesa
Haverhill
‘Sunday on Sunday’ is right
I agree with the writer of “Sunday on Sunday” in Monday’s Sound Off. It’s not much different than when you didn’t publish on Saturdays during COVID. At that time, at least, we got current news on Sunday. Now we get old news, yet the subscription price keeps rising. The Eagle-Tribune has been part of my day for over 30 years, but now there are more and more reasons to drop it.
Carol Demers
Tewksbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.