Where’s my money?
OK, so now they are proposing tax credits for putting solar on your house. Where is my tax credit for already putting solar on my house? Just like the forgiveness of student loans, it is only to try and buy votes in November. Don’t be fooled. This won’t help inflation!
NH doesn’t need this
Caroline Leavitt, Matt Mowers, and all of the GOP Senate candidates are exactly what New Hampshire voters don’t need. Their support of the Big Lie, claims of fake news, support of banning abortion, and support for the former liar-in-chief Trump says it all. New Hampshire, vote Democrat to stop the insanity.
To ‘Disaster’
What horrors are you talking about? You can always tell a Democrat, but you can’t tell them much. What’s going to happen when Trump gets re-elected? He’s going to straighten out the disaster Biden and his administration has created. That’s what.
Truth be told …
Republicans wouldn’t know what the word “proof” meant if a federal judge and the FBI shoved it under their noses. These people reject reality in order to substitute their own. The modern-day Republicans are what our forefathers went to war against in 1775.
Oh rats!
I’d love to ask the mayor of Methuen why the city is loaded with rats. What can you do?
Scout’s honor
As a former Scout, I have trouble reconciling the former president’s behavior. I ask his supporters, does he live up to the Scout Law? (Trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, reverent.) Personally, I don’t think so.
Unfriendly to businesses
Why do you think Massachusetts is so expensive for all of us? It’s because of the anti-business attitudes of most of our government officials. Companies have taken the majority of their business out of state and only leave a token office. Fidelity, Gillette, Mass Mutual and Raytheon are a few.
Pictures speak volumes
Who loves the camera more than Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena? Why it’s City Councilor Marc Laplante. Marc, instead of getting your picture taken at every opportunity, do something to move this city forward. Every day the city gets dirtier and more in disrepair. Pictures won’t get you reelected.
Pants on fire ...
How could anyone believe in Biden who stands up for illegal immigration, disrespect for the law of the country and has lied to the country at least 500 times?
The good old days
Trump was impeached twice on made-up charges. This country was never in better shape than when he was president, and that’s a fact. We are the laughing stock of the world. Wake up.
Boys and girls, hear this
Wow, it sure looks like a lot of fighting-aged, able-bodied males coming across our open borders lately. There don’t seem to be many women and children in the mix. Another left-wing myth bites the dust.
